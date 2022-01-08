Readers’ Take: Drive home the point of road safety

Alcohol test for drivers outside pubs, restaurants

Speeding and drunken driving are the main reasons behind most road accidents. Due to Covid, police have stopped setting up nakas to catch those driving under the influence of liquor. In my view, checking should be carried out in parking lots of all places having restaurants, bars, pubs and clubs nearby. Drivers of all vehicles should be made to undergo the alcohol test before they allowed are to leave.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd), Chandigarh

Better safe than sorry

For making the city roads safer, speed radars must be installed on all busy roads. The minimum age bar for driving must be increased to 21, and the driving test must be stricter to ensure that only well trained drivers hit the road. Liquor shops have already been removed from state highways and national highways, these should be removed from the main roads of the city. Audio alerts warning motorists against unsafe driving practices must be played at all light-points so that they stay alert.

Navjot Singh, via email

Positive policing, not challans

City Beautiful has the highest per capita ownership of vehicles in India, as per a recent survey report. The number of vehicles on city roads is rising exponentially, even as the infrastructure remains disproportionate. Traffic chaos further makes the situation grim, leading to fatalities on roads. Road mishaps are not always a result of speeding, sometimes, malfunctioning of prevailing ‘traffic policies’ also play an active role. Challans are not the only viable solutions to curb violations. Positive policing is the way to go.

Shammi Bhatia, via email

Abide by the rules

Drive in the prescribed speed limits, always put on helmets, seat belts and other safety equipments before driving, do not drink and drive, never use mobile phones or ear phones while driving, know the traffic signs, signals, lights and traffic safety rules before you hit the road.

Ishita Nara, via email

No need for speed

People should be made aware of the dangers of speeding. Speed radars and hi-tech cameras should have a proper challaning system and police should inform the common public about this. Speed-reducing devices such as speed breakers and roundabouts should be increased. Police personnel should be deployed on all roads, especially at dangerous intersections.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Check underage driving

Alcoholism, substance abuse, mobile use while driving, and sheer thrill of speed are some of the reasons for reckless driving among adolescents and teenagers. To a large extent, parents are also responsible for inculcating these reckless behaviours among the children. Primarily, it is the money power which spoils the teenagers. Secondly, they are not taught to respect the law and life of others on the road. Traffic police should act responsibly and bring such culprits to book without delay.

Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Exemplary punishment to violators

Strict traffic rules need to be put in place and implemented in letter and spirit to check fatalities due to rash and negligent driving. Exemplary punishment, including jail term, to habitual violators, confiscation of their driving, and hefty fines can help instill a fear of law. There should be zero tolerance towards those ignoring traffic rules.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Speed breakers, lane driving needed

It is time to put cemented speed breakers on all roads in the city, especially near roundabouts, traffic light-points, inner lanes and accident-prone zones. It should be ensured that these are visible properly during both night and day. Additionally, lane driving concept can be easily followed on the wide roads of Chandigarh. Implement these two measures at the earliest possible and results will be visible.

Kampreet Gill, Chandigarh

Take charge of your and others’ safety

We have to take charge of learning road and traffic rules. We must use proper paths and ways, and also wear safety gears and accessories to avoid all possible accidents. Along with this, we must educate our peers, seniors and younger members to follow traffic rules and stay safe and make roads more safe to travel for all of us.

Anju Mohan, Panchkula

Onus on motorists

It’s unfortunate that despite having good roads and smart traffic management, fatalities on city roads are increasing. This only implies that people are not following the rules. Though high-end cameras and speed radars are a definite deterrent against traffic offences, the onus is on the drivers of vehicles to follow traffic. The city administration, on its part, should bring in more signboards and other requisite infrastructure, make it mandatory for cyclists to use cycle tracks, and prune trees regularly so that these don’t block traffic lights.

Chhavi Kumar, Chandigarh

Need breakdown lanes

Smooth roads and weak vigilance always attract traffic violators. The few traffic cops deployed on roads seem more interested in issuing challans and increasing their revenue than ensuring a safe road journey for pedestrians and motorists. Many of them can be seen hiding in the bushes, literally and figuratively, to catch violators. Besides, the city also lacks infrastructure such as ‘safe side lanes’, where a vehicle can be parked in case of a breakdown. Many fatal accidents take place due to stationary vehicles on the road.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Dedicated lanes

One must follow dedicated lanes to minimise road mishaps. The administration must also start drives to educate people about traffic rules and regulations. They can also be educated through hoardings, banners etc. Speed limits must be defined on roads so that commuters lives are not put at risk. Defaulters must not be spared.

Garv Bhupesh, Panchkula

Name and shame violators

Most people, who violate traffic rules and indulge in rash and negligent driving, do it for thrill. Authorities must adopt the practice of name-and-shame to rein in on such people. Cameras must be installed on all roads to catch willful defaulters. Their registration numbers must be displayed on social media to publically shame them for their acts.

Aarti Verma, Panchkula

Suspend licence, RC of traffic violators

Mere challaning won’t deter traffic violators. We need to bring in stricter measures such as suspending the licence and registration certificate of repeat offenders, or even impounding their vehicles, can send the message out loud that there would be no tolerance for violations. Parents of underage drivers must be named and shamed, and children should be sensitised about the risks of rash driving, at the school level.

AK Sharma, Chandigarh

Pause and reflect

The Chandigarh administration and police have done enough to check traffic violations – closed-circuit television cameras are installed on most roads and PCR vehicles are stationed after every few miles. But it is often seen that many motorists, cyclists and even pedestrians don’t act responsibly. It is common to see cyclists riding in an inebriated condition. Retired civilians and youngsters can be asked to volunteer to assist police in screening such people.

Kundan Lal Sharma, Mohali

Technology for implementing traffic rules

It is shocking that of the 92 accidents that caused 94 fatalities in Chandigarh last year, traffic police found that speeding led to 51 deaths. Speeding challans rose by 50% in 2021 as compared to 2020. Stringent action against violators, especially during night patrolling at accident-prone traffic intersections, better road-infrastructure and using latest devices to check speeding are vital. 3D zebra crossings and breath-analysers will help check violators. Installing cameras which can automatically register challans against violators will also help.

Usha Verma, Chandigarh

Hefty fines for violators

Chandigarh was planned on geometric pattern and all roads run parallel and perpendicular to each other. The tendency to drive fast and not follow traffic rules leads to accidents. The need of the hour is to educate people and follow traffic speed limits and rules. High-definition speed surveillance cameras should be installed at vulnerable points and people violating speed limits must be made to pay hefty fines. At the same time, people must be educated about traffic rules. The help of traffic marshals and NGOs, must be taken to for this campaign.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Need well-maintained roads

Bad quality roads lead to road mishaps, which sometimes end fatally. To avoid such mishaps, roads must be repaired from time-to-time to do away with potholes, craters etc. Traffic laws and regulations should not merely be on paper, but be implemented in letter and spirit. The city police need better speed-measuring systems and fines for violators must be increased. Administration should carry out periodic medical checkup, especially of vision and hearing of the drivers. Also, emergency response and care must be sped up, and crash-protective vehicle designs must be promoted.

Prabhjot Nagpal, Zirakpur

Corruption in traffic police

People have lost the fear of being challaned for violating traffic rules. The reason is traffic policemen take bribe and let the defaulters go. Firstly, government should keep a vigil on traffic cops to ensure transparency and fair judgment. Secondly, government should specify a prescribed speed-limit for vehicles and spread awareness among the masses. Government in coordination with government and private offices should start a plan to deduct salary of employees through offices for speeding. Recarpeting roads and repair streetlights to avoid accidents. Separate lanes should be marked for different types of vehicles to avoid speeding. Vehicles of those performing stunts or rash driving should be impounded and lead to suspension of driving licence for one year.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Tackle rush-hour traffic

It’s good that UT police are focusing on challaning drivers indulging in speeding during night hours by installing more night vision cameras. But, if we take a look the data released by the Union ministry of road transport and highways, it reveals that in Chandigarh, most accidents take place between 6pm and 9 pm. The maximum, 81 accidents (24%) took place between 6pm and 9pm, followed by 70 accidents (20%) in late night hours of 9 pm to 12 midnight. The city must use this data to take corrective measure.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Adopt ‘4 Es’ of road safety

Road safety can be implemented by adopting the 4 Es: Education, Enforcement, Engineering and Environment and Emergency Care of road mishap victims. As drivers on the road, we must remember that driving safely will save our own, as well as others’ life, help us avoid hefty fines and imprisonment. Respect for other drivers on the road is sacrosanct to road safety.

Khushboo Singla, via email

Road to safety begins with repairs

Continuous inspection of roads by authorities must be ensured so as to provide better roads and save precious lives. The public must voice their opinions and also play citizen journalists, by clicking pictures of damaged roads and bringing it before authorities concerned.

Shubham Dhiman, Chandigarh

Respect others’ right to way, and right to safety

Accidents do not happen, they are caused. No one owns the roads, so treat others with respect. New drivers should complete a basic course or advanced tuition at race tracks. It is important to drive in one’s lane and avoid overtaking. Drunken driving and using phone while driving should be strictly avoided. Adhere to speed limits and be aware of blind spots in your routes.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

More rotaries needed

It is a proven fact that approaching from right-angled directions automatically helps in reducing speed, thereby resulting in lesser collisions as compared to unmanned signal crossings at odd hours. To bring down the number of road accidents, the UT administration will do well to provide rotaries at all busy road crossings.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Multi-pronged approach

First and foremost, authorities must repair roads to do away with potholes and uneven stretches that cause accidents. Traffic personnel must be trained well to deal with busier roads, and must be taught that their sole aim must be to ensure the safety of everyone on roads. As individuals, we should all take it upon ourselves to do everything in our hand to avoid untoward incidents. This includes following rules, taking safety precautions and not indulging in speeding or rash driving. Lastly, speed monitors can go a long way in deterring violators.

Komal Sharma, Chandigarh

Increase traffic police presence, use sensors

Speeding and flouting of traffic rules are the main reason behind road fatalities. Presence of traffic police must be increased and speed bumpers must be installed at all busy stretches to deter rash driving. Also smart technology such as speed sensors etc must be used.

Amanpreet Kaur Bains, Kurali

Authorities’ must do their part

Traffic police should stop playing “hide-n-seek” for catching violators and do their job honestly. Conduct random alcohol tests of drivers and use affix speedometers on important roads to get people to slow down. Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Strict enforcement need of the hour

Most road accidents are caused by youngsters who deliberately flout traffic rules by speeding, breaking speed limits, jumping red lights, indulging in drunken driving, using mobile phones while driving, not using indicators, seat belts and helmets by two wheelers and cyclists. Cyclists are often found riding without reflectors during night time. Traffic rules are not being enforced strictly which is the main reason for increase in violations.

Kidar Nath Sharma, via email

Safety the motto

All damaged roads must be repaired, CCTVs installed at every traffic light point, and regular awareness drives must be carried out in all localities to make people behave responsibly on the roads. Strict punishment must be awarded to traffic violators so they learn a lesson before its late. Most importantly, the corruption in traffic police must be address.

P Mehta, via email

Young and negligent

Safety on roads depends upon traffic cops. Traffic rules should be strictly followed. Mostly, bikers flout the rules. They cross from where they find little space. Even school-going students can be seen driving vehicles, even though they are underage and don’t have a valid licence.

Harnam Singh, Mohali

READER OF THE WEEK

Think safety – it couldn’t hurt

Accidents can be avoided. By adhering to the speed limits, staying focused on driving, stopping at traffic lights, avoiding the temptation to drink and drive, and avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving, you can make roads safer for yourself and others on the road. Safe driving practices may seem simple and commonplace to drivers, but in today’s fast-paced world, these are often overlooked, forgotten, or simply ignored. Road safety rules are best tools to avoid accidents, so we should do our best to spread awareness about these. Also, authorities will do well by solving the menace of potholes and stray animals, as these are the cause behind several mishaps.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Expert take

Rules of the road

Any death is a death to many. Chandigarh, with its wide roads and strict policing, still nears the top in percentage of fatalities? Why? Because persons with no knowledge of traffic rules are allowed to drive. Almost all drivers overtake from the wrong side. Overtaking must be allowed only at designated spots.

Justice Rajive Bhalla (retd), Punjab and Haryana high court

Safety first

To check speeding at night, we are procuring 3 night-vision speed radars. Speed limits have also been simplified. We have come up with suggestion for making rotaries at certain light junctions to reduce fatalities. A Chandigarh Road Safety Society is also being set up to improve road design and infrastructure.

Manisha Choudhary, SSP, traffic, Chandigarh

Strict enforcement

For minimising road accidents, strict enforcement of traffic rules is necessary. Even violations by cyclists, rickshaw-pullers etc should not be ignored. At spots where the fatality rate is high, steps must be taken to ensure that road design is in keeping with the IRC guidelines.

Prof Umesh Sharma, head, department of civil engineering, Punjab Engineering College

Awareness

Authorities must involve traffic marshals in enforcement of traffic rules as we have a lot of experience in this area. Focus should also be on creating awareness among motorists to bring down fatal accidents.

Gurnam Singh, traffic marshall

Right of way

People must be sensitised about the right of way when it comes to cyclists. Authorities must put up cameras on cycle tracks to issue challans to motorists who drive on these. Many people who drive on cycle-tracks to take a short-cut go even faster than normal, putting cyclists in danger.

Akshit Passi,vice-president, Cyclegiri