The state consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has upheld a district commission order directing real estate firm, Manohar Infrastructure & Constructions, to refund over ₹18 lakh, along with 9% annual interest, and pay ₹5 lakh compensation to a city couple in a plot dispute in New Chandigarh.

The builder argued that the complainants failed to execute the buyer’s agreement and deposit the remaining amount despite repeated notices issued between 2017 and 2019. (Shutterstock)

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The appeal, filed by Anu Narula Taneja and Amit Kumar Taneja, sought possession of a 200-square-yard plot in Palm Garden/The Palms project instead of a refund of the deposited amount.

The couple booked the plot in 2011 after being assured that possession would be delivered within two years. They alleged that despite paying ₹18 lakh, nearly 50% of the sale amount, the builder neither executed a proper buyer’s agreement nor handed over possession.

The complainants further claimed the company collected money without obtaining mandatory government approvals and later imposed additional charges such as internal development charges and preferential location charges. They also alleged that the plot offered to them was pledged as collateral with GMADA and marked ‘not for sale’ in approved layout plans.

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{{^usCountry}} The builder argued that the complainants failed to execute the buyer’s agreement and deposit the remaining amount despite repeated notices issued between 2017 and 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The builder argued that the complainants failed to execute the buyer’s agreement and deposit the remaining amount despite repeated notices issued between 2017 and 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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Dismissing the appeal, the state commission observed that the original application submitted by the buyers was merely an ‘expression of interest’ and did not amount to a confirmed allotment or agreement to sell, and thus upheld the district commission order.