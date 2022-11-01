Rebellion in BJP shows Congress already won semi-final match: Rajeev Shukla

All India Congress Committee in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Shukla on Monday claimed that the rebellion in the BJP will spell doom for the party in the Himachal Pradesh elections.

“It’s clear from rebellion in BJP that the Congress has already won the semi-final match,” said Shukla while addressing mediapersons in Shimla.

“The outcome of Priyanka Gandhi’s rally in Mandi has made it evident that the Congress is the first preference of Himachal people. The rebellion in the ruling party is at its peak. It has 21 rebels in the fray,” he said, adding that his party’s committed to restoring the old pension scheme in the state.

“The Congress announced it three months ago. If the BJP’s intention had been there, then the so-called double engine government would have restored it by now. The BJP cannot restore OPS,” Shukla said.

He said Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge would join the Himachal campaign after November 6. Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and top Congress leaders would also visit Himachal, he added.

“Rahul Gandhi has a tight schedule, but he would take out time from Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Shukla said.