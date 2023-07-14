In some silver lining, showers help Chandigarh breathe easier

After the trail of destruction left by the record rainfall between Saturday and Monday, in some consolation, Chandigarh’s air quality has improved remarkably.

An overcast sky over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. The weather department has forecast rain for the next three days. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Its effects could be felt even on Thursday, as the air quality index (AQI) stayed below 50 at all three Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in the city.

At 5 pm, the average AQI of the past 24 hours was the best in Sector 25, where it went down to 36, followed by 45 at Sector 53 and 46 at Sector 22.

Below 50, AQI is classified as “good” and has minimal impact on health.

During rains over the weekend, the AQI was even lower. It had dropped to just 19 at the Sector 25 CAAQMS on July 9, lowest this year and a repeat from September 25, 2022, when also it had rained heavily.

The AQI remains on the lower side usually in the monsoon season due to frequent spells of rains that clean the air of pollutants. On July 7, before the heavy rain started, AQI was in the “satisfactory” bracket (50-100) at all three observatories. AQI at this level can cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

Chances of rain today

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain in the city on Friday.

As per IMD officials, the rain will be caused by strengthening of the monsoon system and is likely to continue through the weekend.

Amid sunny weather for the third consecutive day, the maximum temperature rose from 32.9°C on Wednesday to 33.7°C on Thursday, still 0.6 degree below normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature dipped from 26.4°C to 25°C, also 1.6 degree below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 34°C, and the minimum temperature between 25°C and 26°C.