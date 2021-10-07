Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Recovery of 33 crore from Panipat defaulters remains a challenge for health department
chandigarh news

Recovery of 33 crore from Panipat defaulters remains a challenge for health department

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 01:27 AM IST
According to information provided by the public health and engineering departments, of total 49,456 valid connection holders of Panipat city, 35,275 are defaulters and owe 29.28 crore for dirking water and 3.97 crore for sewerage maintenance. (Shutterstock)
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

The Haryana public health and engineering departments was unable to recover around 33 crore from the defaulters of Panipat district.

As per information provided by the department in reply to an application filed under the Right to Information Act by Panipat-based activist Vaibhav, the PHED owes 33 crore from drinking water and sewerage bill defaulters of Panipat.

According to information provided by the public health and engineering departments, of total 49,456 valid connection holders of Panipat city, 35,275 are defaulters and owe 29.28 crore for dirking water and 3.97 crore for sewerage maintenance.

The activist said the department has claimed that there was not even a single illegal connection of drinking water in the city, but the reply revealed that 56 illegal and 155 legal water connections were disconnected in the past five years.

Around 4.44 core drinking water and sewage maintenance were due with only 249 defaulters of Samalkha sub-division in district.

PHED Panipat executive engineer Rajesh Kaushik said the notices are being served to the defaulters and the recovery was slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

15 private buses plying without taxes in Punjab impounded

Punjab logs 31 more Covid cases

Resentment in Haryana bajra growers after price drop

2 killed in Jalandhar road accident
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP