Red alert issued for 7 Himachal districts amid heavy rain

A red alert has been issued for seven Himachal districts amid heavy rain in the state on Saturday. The districts include: Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts where rain disrupted normal life. A ‘red’ alert of extremely heavy rains implies the possibility of more than 204 mm of downpour in a day.

A landslide-hit area in Himachal amid heavy rain on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The India Meteorological department has also issued orange alerts for three districts: Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur, and a yellow alert for the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district.

Met officials are apprehending the possibility of flash floods along watersheds and other channels in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una.

As many as 160 main and lateral roads across the state are closed due to rains.

A released issued by the department on Saturday afternoon stated that rains could lead to disruption of power and communication facilities in low and mid-hill districts of the state in view of expected thunderstorm lightning and localised flooding of roads

Landslide in Kasauli

Tourist station Kasauli has been struck by a landslide, leading to the collapse of a building. Two other buildings are said to be at risk due to the landslide.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among locals and authorities, who are now working to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of residents and construction workers. Emergency response teams were mobilised for rescue operations and efforts are on to provide assistance to those affected.

Kimmughat-Chakki Mor road, a vital transportation route in the region, has been forced to shut down due to the landslides. The unstable ground and debris have made the road impassable, compounding the difficulties faced by residents and travellers alike.

Kalka-Shimla National Highway 5 has also been severely affected by the natural disaster. Numerous sections of the road have been inundated with stones and debris as heavy rains continue to lash the area. As a result, several parts of the hilly lane have been closed off, disrupting transportation and causing inconvenience for commuters.

Rains have also caused damage on many lateral roads in the state. Rampur-Taklech Road was closed due to landslides at several places. Rain also disrupted the water sand electricity supply in Shimla

Heavy rains over last 24 hours

Dadahu in Sirmaur district received 9 centimetres of rain, Sangraha 8cm, Nahan 6cm, Pachhad 6cm, Jatton Barrage5 cm, Shimla 5cm, Dharmshala 4cm, Dharampur in Solan district 3cm, Kasauli and Kandaghat in Solan district 3cm, Jhanduta in Bilaspur district received 2 centimetres of rainfall over the last 24 hours.

Advisory for tourists and locals:

• Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

• Avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problems often.

• Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

