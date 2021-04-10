Reddy, Kamboj new presidents of Dera Bassi, Banur municipal councils

Ranjit Singh Reddy, 42, a close aide of Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon, was elected as the president of the Dera Bassi municipal council for a period of five years on Friday.

In Banur, Jagtar Singh Kamboj, 55, a second-time Congress councillor, was picked to lead the civic body.

Jagdish Chand Kala was chosen as vice-president of Banur MC, while elections for the posts of senior vice-president and vice-president of the Dera Bassi MC will be held in the next meeting.

Following the elections, the councillors of both municipalities took the oath.

Jagtar Singh Kamboj

Snatching victory from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after 10 years, the Congress in February had won 13 of the 19 seats in Dera Bassi, while the former could manage only three. Two seats had gone to Independents and another to the BJP, while AAP could not open its account.

In the last term, all 19 seats were won by the SAD-BJP alliance.

Similarly, the Congress had claimed 12 of the 13 seats in Banur, which was once the stronghold of SAD under late Captain Kanwaljit Singh, restricting SAD to one.

In the last term, the Congress had six members in the House, SAD four, three were Independents and one member was from the BJP.

Reddy assured equal development of all wards in Dera Bassi in coordination with the councillors. Similarly, Kamboj said he will work towards changing the face of Banur and assured to provide all basic amenities in the town.