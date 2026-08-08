Refund 4k to consumer, Mohali panel directs optical store

The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Mohali, has directed Gobind Optical Works, operating from an eye hospital in Kharar and its Burail outlet in Chandigarh, to refund the cost of a pair of spectacles and pay compensation after holding the firm deficient in service for failing to rectify defects despite repeated requests from a customer.

According to the complaint, Vashist got his eyes examined at Dr Amandeep Singh Eye Hospital on August 25, 2023, and ordered spectacles worth ₹4,000 from Gobind Optical Works. He paid ₹1,000 in advance and received the spectacles on July 12, 2024, after paying the remaining ₹3,000 through UPI transaction. (Shutterstock)

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The commission, comprising president SK Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath (retd), partly allowed the complaint filed by Ashwani Kumar Vashist of Gillco Villas, Kharar, on July 14.

According to the complaint, Vashist got his eyes examined at Dr Amandeep Singh Eye Hospital on August 25, 2023, and ordered spectacles worth ₹4,000 from Gobind Optical Works. He paid ₹1,000 in advance and received the spectacles on July 12, 2024, after paying the remaining ₹3,000 through UPI transaction.

The complainant told the commission that after using the spectacles, his vision became blurred and he was unable to see nearby as well as distant objects clearly, including while driving. He alleged that despite repeatedly approaching the optical shop between August 2024 and March 2025, the defect was not rectified. He also claimed a technician later informed him that the lenses had incorrect angle directions. When the issue remained unresolved, he sought a refund along with compensation.

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{{^usCountry}} In their reply, the opposite parties denied any deficiency in service. They stated that the complainant had been diagnosed with a refractive error and was prescribed progressive addition lenses, which were manufactured through GKB Vision. They claimed the lenses were ready on August 28, 2023, but the complainant did not collect them, following which they were delivered to his residence on July 12, 2024. They also contended that the complainant never alleged incorrect lens power and was instead advised to use two separate single-vision spectacles for near and distant vision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In their reply, the opposite parties denied any deficiency in service. They stated that the complainant had been diagnosed with a refractive error and was prescribed progressive addition lenses, which were manufactured through GKB Vision. They claimed the lenses were ready on August 28, 2023, but the complainant did not collect them, following which they were delivered to his residence on July 12, 2024. They also contended that the complainant never alleged incorrect lens power and was instead advised to use two separate single-vision spectacles for near and distant vision. {{/usCountry}}

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The commission noted that during the proceedings, counsel for the opposite parties stated on October 30, 2025, that they were willing to repair the spectacles and both sides agreed to place the matter before Lok Adalat. However, while the complainant appeared before the Lok Adalat on December 13, 2025, no one appeared on behalf of the opposite parties and the promised repair was not carried out.

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Holding that the conduct of the opposite parties established deficiency in service, the commission directed them to refund ₹4,000 with 6% annual interest from July 12, 2024, and pay ₹5,000 towards compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses. Both opposite parties were held jointly and severally liable to comply with the order.