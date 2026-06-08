The appointment of Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian, the estranged nephew of agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, as chairperson of the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation has sparked curiosity in the Lambi assembly segment. The appointment came days after the minister questioned AAP Punjab in charge Manish Sisodia for overlooking his recommendations when deciding candidates for the Bathinda civic body polls. Randhir was a member of Khudian’s core team during the 2022 assembly elections, but they parted ways later. After his appointment, Randhir said he would focus on addressing the long-pending grievances of Lambi ‘s electorate.

Regional Buzz | Appointment sparks buzz

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ex-ED officer’s ardent appeal to public

Former Enforcement Directorate deputy director Niranjan Singh, who had a brush with controversies while probing high-profile drug cases in Punjab, recently urged people to expose the “unholy” politician-bureaucrat-police nexus. In a social media post on Saturday, Niranjan said that political discourse has deteriorated, as mafias involved in drugs, illegal mining, real estate and extortion have become fertile ground for police, bureaucrats and politicians to earn huge sums of money and send it abroad. He also released a phone number, inviting the public to share information about such public figures and their illegal properties in India or abroad.

‘Workaholic’ Bains

Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains has turned the local government department’s Sector 35 office into one of Punjab’s busiest administrative hubs since taking charge on May 13. Despite also handling the education portfolio, he is holding review meetings till 9 pm, often summoning even education department officers there. Officials say the minister is personally monitoring pending files and pushing for quicker decisions. “Our official timings end at 1.30 pm, but officers now remain till late evening,” said one of them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A marathon meet at scenic venue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A marathon meet at scenic venue {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s off-site meeting with his party legislators and a few allies at Dachigam National Park last week turned into far more than a routine gathering. After assembling at his Gupkar residence, the MLAs were taken to the scenic venue. Though it resembled a picnic in form and spirit, the discussions stretched to seven-to-eight-hour marathon session, where legislators vented their anger against ministers. However, tempers eventually cooled and the group posed together for a photograph against the picturesque backdrop.

Reel Tiwari, real Tiwari!

“Yeh reel Tiwari, main real Tiwari,” quipped Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tiwari while sharing a light-hearted moment with actor Rohitashv Gour, famously known as Manmohan Tiwari from TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, during a public campaign against drug abuse in Shimla on Environment Day. Responding in trademark style, Gour said, “Humare rojgar mein bahut difference hai…I sell undergarments or main do number ka dhanda karta hoon or yeh hai real Tiwari - a government servant.” The witty response left everyone present, including DGP Tiwari, Shimla mayor Surinder Chauhan, and media persons, laughing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vikramaditya’s special bond with Lawrence School

Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh shares an emotional bond with The Lawrence School, Sanawar. After visiting the school earlier this week with his wife Amreen Sekhon to attend the annual prize distribution ceremony, he shared the reason for this. “I share a profound family connection with this historic institution; both my sister and my wife are alumni of this prestigious school,” he posted on social media, calling Sanawarians “architects of the future for our country and Himachal”.

Party first, family later

Agriculture minister Chander Kumar, a Congress loyalist, strongly condemned his son Neeraj Bharti’s accusations against chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. “When the father’s shoe fits the son’s feet, the son’s line becomes separate,” Kumar remarked, expressing his helplessness, in response to a media query on whether Neeraj had sought his advice before criticising the government on social media. Defending the party, the 82-year-old minister expressed concern that Neeja’s conduct “not only damaged the image of the party but also diminished his own political stature.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Contributed by Vishal Joshi, Hillary Victor, Navrajdeep Singh, Mir Ehsan, Shailee Dogra)