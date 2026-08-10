Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring sat among party supporters during the ‘Har Booth Congress Majboot’ event in Faridkot on August 5 to show that, like some of his seniors, he is also connected with grassroots workers. Addressing the gathering, the Ludhiana MP said he was impressed with AICC’s Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel’s style of engaging with party cadres. Baghel and Warring faced rebellious supporters of ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi during the party’s drive to strengthen the Congress ahead of the Punjab elections. However, Warring was seen strategising to consolidate the support of leaders in his favour.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT)

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Chadha back in action

After keeping a low profile for several weeks following his switch from the AAP to the BJP, Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha is back in the political spotlight. He first delivered two speeches in the Upper House, shifting his role from a BJP critic to one focused on “finding solutions”.

Raghav Chadha

On Saturday, Chadha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the political situation in poll-bound Punjab. Calling it an “enriching interaction”, he thanked Modi for his “insights and guidance”. The meeting sparked curiosity in political circles, as Chadha was one of the key architects of AAP’s winning strategy in the 2022 state elections.

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{{^usCountry}} Channi’s bike raid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Channi’s bike raid {{/usCountry}}

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Once under scrutiny for allegedly patronising illegal mining during his short stint as the chief minister in 2021, Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi conducted raids to expose the mining mafia operating near the Sutlej in Nakodar and Shahkot. Channi left his VIP cavalcade and rode a motorcycle to move freely. Accusing the AAP government of plundering the state’s natural resources, he was seen interacting with drivers of tipper and poclain machines, telling them not to worry as they were only following their bosses’ orders. Later, police registered an FIR against unidentified persons and confiscated a poclain machine from the spot.

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MLA Sandeep Jakhar gives House tour to family

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar visited the Punjab assembly on Monday with his wife Atsuko Jakhar and daughter Meera and took them around the premises. They later watched the day’s proceedings, which Jakhar described “as the rough and tumble of real politics”.

Sandeep Jakhar

Introducing his wife and daughter to some assembly old-timers, Jakhar said they had worked with his grandfather Balram Jakhar - the longest-serving Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Atsuko, who has Japanese roots, and Meera greeted everyone with a “Namaste”. Later, Jakhar also posted pictures on social media.

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Manuke’s school fund query

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke, during Question Hour in the House on Friday, raised the issue of ₹80 lakh sanctioned during the Captain Amarinder Singh government for constructing 23 classrooms at a new school in her constituency.

Saravjit Kaur Manuke

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan turned to education minister Harjot Singh Bains and asked: “Mantri sahib, Captain Amarinder Singh wala paisa kithe gaya?” — referring to the money sanctioned during the ex-CM’s tenure. Bains was quick to respond, saying it was not possible to construct 23 classrooms with ₹80 lakh, but assured the House that he would get the matter investigated.

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Pathanmajra’s quirky take on jail facilities

An AAP legislator’s personal experience of spending time behind bars found an unexpected mention in the Punjab assembly when he sought better facilities for inmates in the state’s jails. Referring to his days in Bathinda jail, in connection with an alleged rape case, Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra said there was a need for more water coolers and ceiling fans for inmates. “I’ve experienced it myself,” he said. Adding who knows who could end up behind bars someday, he remarked that former jail minister Laljit Bhullar could not have imagined that he would one day find himself behind bars.

NC, PDP leaders decry ‘gag on protest’

On August 5, the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, several leaders from the National Conference (NC), PDP, and Peoples Conference were put under house arrest and stopped from stepping out to hold protests. While NC MPs held a protest outside Parliament, some legislators registered their protest either on social media or from their houses by displaying placards. They shared video clips of their protests with media persons and online. Some leaders also posted videos showing them jostling with security personnel, apparently seeking to demonstrate to their supporters their concern over the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

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Sukhu hints at cabinet berth for Kullu MLA

Amidst ongoing speculation regarding a cabinet expansion, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dropped a significant political hint while addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the BDO office in Mashobra and the foundation-laying ceremony for development projects in the Kasumpti assembly constituency.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Addressing the public, Sukhu pointed towards Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, who was seated on the dais alongside minister Anirudh Singh, and remarked, “He is the one who is soon going to become a minister.”

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(Contributed by Vishal Joshi, Navneet Sharma, Navrajdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Hillary Victor, Karam Prakash, Mir Ehsan, Shailee Dogra)