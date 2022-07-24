Regular jobs: Staffers working at DC rates included in resolution to be taken up at Ludhiana MC House meeting

The Ludhiana municipal corporation on Saturday included employees working with the civic body at DC rates as contractual staffers in the resolution for regularisation of jobs, which will be taken at the general House meeting on Monday.

The previous Congress government had approved a resolution and issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers who are working with MC on contractual basis. But, appointment letters were not issued to them.

Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar recently asked MC authorities to rectify the previous resolution and approve a new one instead which includes employees working at DC rates.

MC officials stated that if the resolution is approved by the MC House, around 3,590 employees will be regularised.

Additional burden on fund-starved MC

Even as the MC is already struggling to pay salaries, regularisation of contractual employees will put it under additional financial burden. Currently, it pays around ₹33 crore as monthly salary, which will increase by around ₹3.5 crore if the contractual staff is regularised.

BJP councillors hold meeting

BJP councillors conducted a meeting to chalk out a strategy under the leadership of district president Pushpinder Singal on Saturday.

The BJP councillors said it has been stated in the resolution that contractual employees working with MC since June 18, 2021, or earlier, will be regularised. However, this date should be March 31, 2022.

Leader of BJP councillors Sunita Rani and in-charge of BJP local bodies cell, Inder Aggarwal, said a few hundred employees who have been appointed on contractual basis after June 18, 2021, should not be left behind as they will have to wait for years to be regularised.

Recently, members of MC employees’ union went on a chain hunger strike for nine days, which ended on July 15 after Nijjar assured them their demand will be fulfilled within a month.

