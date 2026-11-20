Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Chandigarh unit on Thursday continued trading barbs over UT’s recent announcement of granting ownership rights to residents of rehabilitation colonies, with both sides claiming credit. Taking a swipe at the BJP’s social media campaign, he also asked the party to stop putting out what he termed “troll videos” and “behave like an adult”. (HT File)

It all played out on social media platform X, where the BJP accused Tewari and the Congress of stealing credit for the decision. The BJP said the decision reflected the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to public welfare and good governance.

Hitting back, Tewari questioned why the BJP had failed to resolve the issue during the 10-year tenure of its former MP Kirron Kher, and why a matter pending for nearly 25 years had been addressed only during his tenure. Claiming that he had raised and pursued the issue, he said the government was compelled to act.

Tewari also alleged that the relief announced by the administration was inadequate, claiming that the stringent conditions under the Chandigarh Rehabilitation Colonies Freehold Rights Rules, 2026, would prevent nearly 90% of residents from securing ownership rights.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s social media campaign, he also asked the party to stop putting out what he termed “troll videos” and “behave like an adult’.