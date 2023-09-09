Released from Saudi jail, Mukstar man back home after 10 yrs

Coming home after spending 10 years in a Saudi jail, Balwinder Singh, a native of Muktsar’s Mallan village, paid obeisance at Golden Temple on Friday.

Balwinder Singh shares his experience with fellow villagers after he returns home at Muktsar's Mallan village on Friday afternoon. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After landing in Amritsar on Friday morning, he went straight to the holy Sikh shrine following which he headed to his native village.

Balwinder was sentenced to beheading after a Riyadh court found him guilty in a murder case.

In 2013, Balwinder hit a Saudi national with a stick during a brawl which proved fatal. He was held and sent to jail where Balwinder reportedly claimed that he had hit the victim in self-defense.

On reaching his village today, Balwinder blamed the Indian authorities for not doing enough to protect him in Riyadh.

“It is only due to the support of people and sangat that my family managed blood money of ₹2 crore that was paid to the deceased’s family. I was innocent but I did not get any support from the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia. I was treated shabbily in the court and faced a tough time,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}