Relief for Punjab dairy farmers as Mann okays hike in milk procurement rate

In a major relief for Punjab’s dairy farmers grappling with rising production costs, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday approved an increase of ₹40 per kilogram of fat in the milk procurement rate, accepting a long-pending demand of the Progressive Dairy Farmers’ Association (PDFA). With the revision, the procurement rate for cow milk has been increased from ₹810 to ₹850 per kilogram of fat, while the rate for buffalo milk has been raised from ₹850 to ₹890 per kilogram of fat (AFP)

With the revision, the procurement rate for cow milk has been increased from ₹810 to ₹850 per kilogram of fat, while the rate for buffalo milk has been raised from ₹850 to ₹890 per kilogram of fat. The rate is based on total weight of pure fat contained in the milk, rather than a flat price per litre.

The revised rates will be effective retrospectively from July 21.

The announcement came after the chief minister held a meeting with a delegation of the PDFA led by its president, Daljit Singh Gill Sadarpura, along with members of the association’s executive and core committees.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the mounting financial burden on dairy farmers due to the sharp increase in cattle feed prices and other input costs. They said the increasing cost of milk production had pushed many dairy farmers into financial distress, making it increasingly difficult to sustain their operations.

Responding to the concerns, Mann approved the association’s demand for a higher procurement rate, a move expected to provide significant financial relief to thousands of dairy farmers across the state.

“Our government does not make farmers wait. Every genuine demand will be addressed promptly,” the chief minister said, adding that the state government would continue engaging with stakeholders to ensure the welfare and sustainability of Punjab’s agriculture and allied sectors.

Welcoming the decision, PDFA president Daljit Singh Gill thanked the chief minister for giving the delegation a patient hearing and taking an immediate decision in favour of dairy farmers.