Religious delegation meets LG, pushes for release of preachers held under PSA

In the backdrop of some religious preachers being arrested under the public safety act (PSA) in Kashmir, a group of religious scholars on Monday met lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and urged for the release of the clerics. However, the government press statement regarding the meeting doesn’t mention any talks about PSA and the release of the detainees.

The delegation comprised four prominent religious scholars under the banner of United Ullmah-i-Ahlli Sunnah which called on the LG at Raj Bhavan.

“We talked about various issues, particularly about the arrest of Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi and others which have happened or are happening. We talked about the concern of the people (over the arrests) and also urged for their release,” said Moulana Ghulam Rasool Haami, one of the members, after the meeting.

“We all talked to LG sahib and he assured us that the concern would be addressed,” he said.

Other members of the delegation, included Moulana Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Naqeeb, Moulana Showkat Hussain Keng and Prof Bashir Ahmad Dar.

Moulana Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Naqeeb also said that the issue of arrest of scholars also came up for discussion. “He (LG) assured us that he will check today. If someone was not seriously involved (in any activity) then he will certainly be released,” Naqeeb said.

More than a dozen people, mostly religious preachers, have been arrested under PSA since Friday, including Abdul Rashid Dawoodi and Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, both preachers having a large following on social media. Many activists of the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami have also been arrested.

Kashmir’s additional director general of police (ADGP), Vijay Kumar on Sunday said police have evidence that clerics, booked under PSA, were instigating youth despite cautioning them against it.

Naqeeb said that LG also talked about the instigation of youth by the clerics. “But we assured him that our organisation was the followers of Sufi saints. As the Quran says, every human being of this universe was well respected. We think something good will come out of this,” he said.

Haami also said that all the preachers associated with their organisation are non-political. “Our motive has always been to promote peace and the teachings of Sufi saints,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the government said that the members of the delegation discussed the promotion of the Reshi-Sufi culture and tradition of Jammu & Kashmir with the LG. It mentioned nothing about the arrest or release of scholars or if the issue was discussed with the delegation.

“They further put forth the demands of the constitution of Madrasa Board for effective dissemination of Sufi teachings, the establishment of Sheikh-ul-Aalm Research University and promotion of cultural values in schools, colleges and universities,” the statement said.