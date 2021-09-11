Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Remove obsolete machinery from MC store: Mohali mayor

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh directed officials to get the MC cleared and directed them to reserve another place for goods confiscated by the tehbazari department
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Mohali mayor said that the MC store is a very large area, which can be put to good use if cleaned up. (HT file)

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu visited the Mohali municipal corporation store on Saturday and instructed officials to remove the junk and rusty machinery.

Sidhu said there were many junk items at the store and the old machinery was in a state of disrepair.

He asked the officials to clear the entire area and reserve another place for goods confiscated by the tehbazari department. He also asked the authorities to carry out a complete clean up of the weeds and to set up a store where only machinery would be stored.

Sidhu said that there is also a gaushala here because of which cleanliness is very important.

Sidhu said “The machinery procured by the MC over the years has been in a state of neglect at the store.This is a very large area, which can be put to good use if cleaned.”

He added that the authorities have been asked to implement these instructions immediately.

