Renovation of ponds carried out in Punjab under ‘Mission Sanjha Jal Talab’: Kuldeep Dhaliwal

The Punjab government is working towards the facelift of villages in the state for which the work of renovation of the ponds in villages under ‘Mission Sanjha Jal Talab’ is being carried out, rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Sunday.

In the current financial year, 883 ponds have been renovated by the department through Seechewal and Thapar models, and renovation of old water ponds has also been carried out through the MGNREGA scheme under the ‘Mission Sanjha Jal Talab’ project.

He added that the department has identified a total of 1,862 ponds in the state under the mission, out of which work has already been started on 1,026 ponds. He said that the renovation works of 504 ponds have been completed, and work is underway at 522 projects.

He said that in order to monitor the progress of these projects, the joint development commissioner of the rural development and panchayat department conducts meetings with the ADC (D) on a weekly basis and the ‘Mission Sanjha Jal Talab’ campaign is being reviewed regularly by the additional chief secretary of the rural development and panchayat department.

The minister said that the department has set a target of renovating 150 ponds in every district under the mission for which instructions have been given to the regional authorities that only large ponds with an area of at least one acre and a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters of water should be taken under this project.