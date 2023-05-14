Mama taught me! Tricity women’s ode to their mothers

This Mother’s Day, renowned personalities of the region take time to reflect on the immense influence that their mothers have had on their lives. From imparting valuable life lessons to being a constant source of support and guidance, these mothers have played an essential role in shaping their lives.

Taniya Bhatia, 25, cricketer

My mother Sapna Bhatia, 50, has been a crucial figure in my life. Since my dad had to travel a lot for work, it was always my mother who took me around for studies and match practice on her two-wheeler. She would wait outside in the scorching sun for hours while I played cricket. She has sacrificed a lot for me — never resting or attending family functions — so whatever I am today, I owe it to her. This year my wish is for her to be happy despite the ups and downs of my career. I hope to gift her joy through my comeback.

Gayatri Sood, 30, baker and entrepreneur

My mother, Monica Sood, 57, has taught me everything I know. I feel blessed and privileged for having the chance to take forward her legacy. I have learnt all about life, our business and baking from her. I owe her all my achievements. She has always taught me to never give up on anything no matter the roadblocks and uncertainties. She has also taught me to be proud of myself and my success, to be my own biggest cheerleader. My wish for her is to enjoy life to the fullest and always be happy.

Simran Singh, 28, author

My mother Nishu Singh, 51, is my pillar of strength. When I was preparing for civil services, right before the prelims, I went up to her and said that I have a story stuck in my head and want to write it down. While most parents advise against giving up on a stable and more mainstream career, she encouraged me to live my dream and went on to edit my books. She has taught me to always give my 100% to whatever I take up and be the best version of myself. She says that there are no short-cuts in life, and perseverance is the key to success. This year, my gift for her would be writing more books as that brings her joy.

