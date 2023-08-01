Shinda’s death has created a void: Hans Raj Hans

Renowned singer and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament (MP) Hans Raj Hans visited the residence of late Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda on Tuesday to pay condolences to the grieving family members. He said that he had met Shinda for the last time when he was admitted to the hospital.

Singer and BJP MP Hans Raj Hans talking to the media after paying condolences to the kin of the deceased singer. (HT PHOTO)

Shinda, a prominent figure in the Punjabi music industry, passed away on July 26 following a brief illness.

“Shinda was so positive. Though he was unable to speak, with his gestures he asked me to stay positive and that he will recover soon,” he said.

“With his death a void has been created in the Punjabi music industry which cannot be filled. I still remember that people used to walk for miles just to see him performing,” he added.

He said that Shinda’s death is a personal loss for him. Shinda used to send good morning messages to him every morning and they used to talk three-four times a day to discuss various things.

People used to change wedding dates according to singer’s schedule: CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann also visited the residence of the late Punjabi singer and paid condolences to the family members.

Mann arrived at the singer’s residence in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Tuesday. He emphasised the invaluable impact Shinda had on the Punjabi music industry, with his melodious voice and soulful renditions touching the hearts of millions. The chief minister also lauded his efforts in promoting Punjabi folk music globally, making Punjabi culture a matter of pride for all.

He assured the family that the government would extend all necessary support and assistance to honour the late singer’s contributions and provide any required assistance to the bereaved family members.

Mann said that he has grown up listening to Shinda’s songs. As an artist, he shared the stage with Shinda many times. He remembered Shinda as a good human being and a singer with a melodious voice, who had promoted Punjabi culture. While turning nostalgic, Mann said he has witnessed the era when people were crazy about Shinda, and they invited him to sing at weddings. The people used to change the dates of the wedding as per the schedule of the singer.

He added that the government has reduced the hospital bill of the singer from ₹16 lakh to ₹8 lakh.

Mann also visited the residence of Trident Group founder Rajinder Gupta and expressed grief at the death of Maya Devi, Rajinder Gupta’s mother. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. Maya Devi expired on July 25.

