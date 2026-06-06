Report accuses China of ‘reshaping’ Tibetan identity

The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) has raised alarm over the “worsening” human rights situation in Tibet under the People’s Republic of China, stating that the Chinese government continued to strengthen its political and ideological control over Tibet.

The report has recommended that Chinese authorities should repeal laws, regulations, and policies that restrict freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and other fundamental rights protected under international human rights law. (File)

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In its annual report released Thursday, the Dharamshala-based non-profit highlighted that Tibetans continue to face severe restrictions on their fundamental freedoms, including religion, expression, education, cultural identity, and peaceful dissent.

According to the report, the Chinese authorities intensified restrictions on religious practice across Tibetan areas through heightened surveillance, administrative control, and coercive measures in 2025. The report says that Monasteries were subjected to increased monitoring, while monks and nuns faced restrictions on movement, education, and communication.

“Arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearance, and custodial deaths remained among the most serious human rights violations documented during the year. Chinese authorities continued to invoke broadly defined offences relating to “national security,” “separatism,” and “social stability” to target Tibetans engaged in peaceful cultural, religious, environmental, and community activities,” it states.

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{{^usCountry}} TCHRD executive director Tenzin Dawa stated, “In 2025, Tibet continued to remain one of the least free places in the world, receiving a Global Freedom Score of 0 out of 100 by Freedom House. Under the continued leadership of Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party expanded policies aimed at reshaping Tibetan identity through tighter legal regulation, political indoctrination, heightened surveillance, and systematic cultural assimilation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TCHRD executive director Tenzin Dawa stated, “In 2025, Tibet continued to remain one of the least free places in the world, receiving a Global Freedom Score of 0 out of 100 by Freedom House. Under the continued leadership of Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party expanded policies aimed at reshaping Tibetan identity through tighter legal regulation, political indoctrination, heightened surveillance, and systematic cultural assimilation.” {{/usCountry}}

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The report stated that in the lead-up to and following the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, Chinese authorities imposed extensive security measures across Tibetan regions, including Lhasa and Tibetan areas in Sichuan, Qinghai, and Gansu provinces. Increased deployments of police and military personnel were reported, alongside intensified surveillance, including the monitoring of online communications and social media activity.

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“The year witnessed intensified state interference in Tibetan religious life and institutions. New measures further consolidated Party control over monasteries and religious practices, requiring monastic institutions to align more closely with CCP ideology. Heightened restrictions surrounding the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama illustrated the extent of China’s fear of Tibetan religious identity, as authorities imposed sweeping security measures, intensified censorship, and cracked down on displays of devotion to the Tibetan spiritual leader,” Dawa added.

The report has recommended that Chinese authorities should repeal laws, regulations, and policies that restrict freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and other fundamental rights protected under international human rights law. It urged that the international community should reject efforts by the Chinese government to redefine the right to development in ways that undermine international human rights standards and protections.

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