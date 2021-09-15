Cancellation/untraced reports filed in 23 cases against 8: Haryana to HC

A report filed by the Haryana Police in the Punjab and Haryana high court has revealed that the state police has filed either cancellation or untraced reports in 23 criminal cases registered against eight sitting or former MLAs this year.

Untraced reports have been filed in 15 FIRs against Sukhbir Kataria, a former MLA, and one FIR each against former MLA Karan Dalal and Palwal BJP MLA Deepak Mangla.

The affidavit states that cancellation reports have been filed in one FIR against Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, former Guhla MLA Kulwant; two FIRs against Meham MLA Balraj Kundu, and one FIR each against former Meham MLA Balbir, former Congress minister Manish Grover and Daulatabad MLA Rakesh.

The report was submitted before the bench of justice Rajan Gupta and justice Karamjit Singh during resumed hearing of a suo motu plea in which upon the Supreme Court’s directions, the high court is monitoring criminal cases against MLAs and MPs.

The affidavit filed by Sanjay Kumar, inspector general of police, administration and law and order, Haryana, Panchkula says in the 44 criminal cases pending against MLAs and MPs so far, investigation has been completed in 30 cases.

Of these 30 cases, challans have been submitted before trial courts concerned in seven cases. These include five challans against former MLA Sukhbir Kataria and one each against former MLA Umesh Aggarwal and Rakesh.

In seven cases, cancellation reports have been submitted and in 16 cases, untraced reports have been filed. Of the 16 cases, 15 are against former MLA Sukhbir Kataria.

The court was also told that the number of criminal cases pending in the state is now at 47 as three more cases have come to light against one sitting MLA and two against a former MLA. Hence, after including above three cases, 17 cases against sitting or former MPs or MLAs in total are under investigation. In 47 cases, allegations are against 23 MLAs and MPs.

The court was also informed that in those cases where stay is operating, applications for vacation of stay are being filed.