Ludhiana: Rescued woman gives birth in shanty near Sutlej banks

A rescued woman gave birth to a baby in a shanty on the banks of the raging Sutlej near Machhiwara. Sensing the health of the newborn and his mother, the rescuers have shifted them to Gurdwara Shri Charan Kanwal Sahib in Machhiwara. He said many labourer families are living in shanties near the Sutlej.

The woman was living in a shanty with her family near the Sutlej river. After the rain caused havoc, the families were shifted to a makeshift shanty at a safer place.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, member of management of Gurdwara Shri Charan Kamal Sahib, said following a flood-like situation in the state, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has directed them to set up ‘langar’ among the flood victims.

“He along with other volunteers was distributing food in the flood-hit areas near Machhiwara. He noticed a pregnant woman seeking immediate medical help. It was not possible to take the woman to hospital following which they arranged medical help for her there. The medical team helped the woman in delivering the baby,” said Pamma.

“Citing the health of the woman and her newborn, they have shifted them on the gurdwara premises. They will stay there for a few days. After things will turn normal, they will be shifted to their shanties,” he added.

He said many labourer families are living in shanties near the Sutlej. They were shifted to safe places as their shanties were engulfed by the raging river water.

Heavy rains have caused havoc in the areas near the Sutlej. Mand Udhowal, Mand Sherian, Shergarh and other areas have been hit by the flood-like situation. The district administration has already initiated a rescue operation in the area and sent people to safer places.

