Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Residential colonies in Haryana to get regular power connections

Residential colonies in Haryana to get regular power connections

chandigarh news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 02:05 AM IST
As many as 2,300 residential electricity connections have been given to 13 developers in Haryana the last four months. An official spokesperson said that by August 15, regular connections will be issued to four developers.
It was informed in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal that as per a recently framed policy, electricity connections are being issued by residents’ welfare associations and developers once the amount is deposited for electricity connection. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Residential colonies established in Haryana, which do not have regular electricity connections, will be given power connections under various terms and conditions. In addition, 2,300 residential electricity connections have been given to 13 developers in the last four months.

This information was given in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. An official spokesperson said that by August 15, regular connections will be issued to four developers.

It was informed in the meeting that as per a recently framed policy, electricity connections are being issued by residents’ welfare associations and developers once the amount is deposited for electricity connection.

It was decided in the meeting that officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam will provide the list of deficient builders/developers in case of regular electricity connection to officials of the city and planning department. It was also decided in the meeting that the city and planning department will not issue deemed occupancy certificates and deemed completion certificates to the deficient builders/developers. Apart from this, the corporation will work to recover the amount by monetising/ selling the property of the deficient builders/developers in lieu of the power infrastructure set up by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP