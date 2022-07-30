Residential colonies in Haryana to get regular power connections

Residential colonies established in Haryana, which do not have regular electricity connections, will be given power connections under various terms and conditions. In addition, 2,300 residential electricity connections have been given to 13 developers in the last four months.

This information was given in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. An official spokesperson said that by August 15, regular connections will be issued to four developers.

It was informed in the meeting that as per a recently framed policy, electricity connections are being issued by residents’ welfare associations and developers once the amount is deposited for electricity connection.

It was decided in the meeting that officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam will provide the list of deficient builders/developers in case of regular electricity connection to officials of the city and planning department. It was also decided in the meeting that the city and planning department will not issue deemed occupancy certificates and deemed completion certificates to the deficient builders/developers. Apart from this, the corporation will work to recover the amount by monetising/ selling the property of the deficient builders/developers in lieu of the power infrastructure set up by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

