Residents accuse Ludhiana MC of sub-standard repair work at road cave-in site
Residents have accused the municipal corporation (MC) of using substandard quality sewer pipes to repair the damaged cave-in site near the post office in Passi Nagar.
Stating that the collars (corners) of the sewer pipes are cracked, the residents said the same might again result in leakage — which had led to last week’s road cave-in incident in the area in the first place.
Resident Narinder Masson alleged that the sewer pipes that were being installed at the cave-in site are already damaged. “The damaged lines might again leak resulting in another cave-in incident at the site in the future. The senior officials should look into the matter and good quality lines should be installed at the site,” he said.
Speaking about the same, MC superintendent engineer Ravinder Garg said a few pipes had been damaged during loading/unloading on trucks, adding that the damaged pipes were not being installed at the site. “There is some miscommunication, but they will ensure that good quality pipes are installed at the site,” he said.
A large portion of the Sua road caved-in in Passi Nagar on July 30 after the city witnessed heavy rainfall.
-
Punjab and Haryana high court summons PSPCL chairman
The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned chairman and managing director, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for September 1 over non-speaking orders being passed in the cases of disputes between the corporation and employees. The court observed that a perusal of the order passed indicated that it is non-speaking order.
-
Single payment window in place at Ludhiana MC suvidha kendras, token system in offing
In a move aimed at doing away with public harassment and the time-consuming process of making payments, the municipal corporation has implemented a single-window system in its suvidha kendras and the official website for payment of dues. The authorities are now working to introduce a digital token system at the MC suvidha kendras, under which screens will also be installed and tokens will be given to visitors with an aim to avoid long queues.
-
Mapping Raut’s plots in scenic Kihim
Mumbai/Alibag: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for nearly 10 hours at the agency's Ballard Estate office and recorded her statement in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to a redevelopment project in Patra Chawl, Goregaon. According to the ED, Raut's “front man” Pravin Raut received money from HDIL, a construction company, some of which was reportedly transferred to Varsha Raut.
-
Ludhiana: Man held for wildlife trafficking
A man was arrested near Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday with a snake and organs of wild animals during a joint operation conducted by People for Animals and the wildlife department. The accused has been identified as Baba, 28. Ludhiana wildlife range officer Shaminder Singh said the accused has been booked under the Wildlife Animal Protection Act and the snake and organs recovered from him have been sent for forensic testing.
-
Two arrested for assaulting cop in Anand Vihar police station
The police have nabbed two men for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station on July 30, a video of which went viral on social media, said officials on Saturday. In the video, at least three men could be seen slapping the police officer in uniform. One of the suspects could be seen holding the policeman by his collar, while several others surrounded the victim.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics