Residents accuse Ludhiana MC of sub-standard repair work at road cave-in site

Residents have accused the municipal corporation (MC) of using substandard quality sewer pipes to repair the damaged cave-in site near the post office in Passi Nagar.

Stating that the collars (corners) of the sewer pipes are cracked, the residents said the same might again result in leakage — which had led to last week’s road cave-in incident in the area in the first place.

Resident Narinder Masson alleged that the sewer pipes that were being installed at the cave-in site are already damaged. “The damaged lines might again leak resulting in another cave-in incident at the site in the future. The senior officials should look into the matter and good quality lines should be installed at the site,” he said.

Speaking about the same, MC superintendent engineer Ravinder Garg said a few pipes had been damaged during loading/unloading on trucks, adding that the damaged pipes were not being installed at the site. “There is some miscommunication, but they will ensure that good quality pipes are installed at the site,” he said.

A large portion of the Sua road caved-in in Passi Nagar on July 30 after the city witnessed heavy rainfall.