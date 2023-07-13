Residents up in arms as nullah backflow floods Dharampura

: Enraged over dirty water of the Ganda Nullah entering their houses for the last six days, residents of Dharampura Mohalla staged a protest against the authorities over “inaction”. The protesting residents blocked both sides of the busy Shingar Cinema road leading to a traffic snarls.

Residents of Dharampura came out on the road to protest against authorities' inaction. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The resident of the locality which is located near Baba Than Singh Chowk said that they are forced to live in “hell-like” conditions as the authorities have failed to find a solution for the problem of the reverse flow into their area. They added that every year the sewage water from the Ganda Nullah enters their houses. They said three to four feet of sewage water has accumulated outside their houses.

They added that the situation has rendered them homeless as it has made their area unlivable. The locals also alleged that water has been pumped out of other areas, but the authorities have neglected their locality.

The protest started around 10 am and continued till the afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amandeep Singh, who has been living in the area for the last 20 years, said, “I have sent my wife and children to live at a relative’s house as our area is marooned due to the reverse flow of water.” He added that the residents have been locked in their homes since Wednesday and no one from the administration has come to help.

He said that they had no other way but to come out on the road to bring attention towards their grievances.

The protesters were also joined by the residents of Dhoka Mohalla who are also living in the same condition. They added that as the sewage disposers in the area and the drains, including Ganda Nullah and Buddha Nullah, have filled the manholes up to the brim and sewage are overflowing for the last five days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leaders of different political parties, including district president of Shiromani Akali Dal Ranjit Singh Dhillon, also joined the protesters.

Bimla Kumari, another resident, said that the politicians promised to solve the problem of the area during the elections but after the elections, nobody came to their rescue.

She said, “We fear for the health and safety of our children. Those who are responsible for this should spend a day in the area.”

The protest was lifted after Municipal Corporation teams started pumping out the water around 3 pm. The officials said as the level of nullah is much higher than normal, the water is flowing in reverse in the low-lying colonies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON