War against drugs: Sangrur village installs nakas to stop narcotics’ sale and use

Residents of Sherpur village of Sangrur have taken upon themselves to end the problem of drug menace in their area and have formed a committee of 50 members for the same.

Sherpur village residents install a naka in the village. (HT photo)

At least five ‘nakas’ have been installed by the ‘Nasha Roko Committee’ at all entry/exit points to stop sale and use of drugs. They have been keeping 24x7 vigil in the village against the anti-social elements.

Of the 82 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the district in July and August, seven of them were registered against the residents of this village. Besides, three drug-related cases have been registered against locals in the first five days of September.

According to the villagers, a number of persons in the village are involved in the business of drug peddling. These tainted persons have been selling drugs in small quantities which helps them getting bail even after the recovery of drugs. Therefore, a 50-member committee has been set up to end the drug menace.

Village sarpanch Ranjeet Singh said, “The problem of drugs has been rampant in the village and youths have come together to make the village drugs-free.”

A village youth, Sandeep Singh Grewal (30), said, “The campaign has been launched against drug peddlers. During the first three days, we cordoned off two streets and have installed ‘nakas’ at five points.”

“In the past seven days, we caught 100 addicts, majority of them were left after issuing a warning and at least 10 of them were handed over to the police. The police have shifted these addicts to a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre,” he added.

Palwinder Singh (40), another resident of the village, said, “Police held a meeting with us on August 27 and sought our help in eradicating the problem. Therefore, we formed the committee and on the Day 1, we intercepted at least 15 addicts. The number has now dropped to two as the word of our initiative is spreading in the nearby areas.”

Sherpur SHO sub inspector (SI) Avtar Singh said, “The addicts that the villagers handed over to us were sent to rehab centres. We also called up parents of some addicts and sent them home after issuing a warning. Meanwhile, we have also registered three FIRs under the NDPS Act in the past five days.”

SSP Surendra Lamba, said, “We appreciate the initiative of the village as the drug menace can be ended only with joint efforts of the residents. We have already started a campaign in the district in which we are holding meetings with village bodies to seek their help in ending this problem. Police are motivating other panchayats to come forward for the cause. At least 100 panchayats have passed resolutions to help police in this campaign. Meanwhile, we are also acting on the red flags shared by villages.”

