Ludhiana: In fear, locals head back to their homes

The residents of Sua Road in Giaspura, who had left their houses on Sunday following the gas leak, started heading back to their homes on Monday, but in fear.

Kundan Gupta, who runs Bihar Cloth House near the spot at Sua Road, stated that as they had migrated from Bihar, they have have no relatives in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh?HT)

Some of the people had shifted to the houses of their relatives, while majority of the people, mostly migrant labourers, who had no relatives in the city had taken shelters in religious centres.

After the tragedy, the administration had cordoned off the area under 250 meter radius from the incident spot. The markets and houses were evacuated.

Kundan Gupta, who runs Bihar Cloth House near the spot at Sua Road, stated that as they had migrated from Bihar, they have no relatives in Ludhiana. After the incident, the police personnel had asked them to leave the area following security concerns.

“We took some money and other valuables with us and went to Gurdwara Shri Manji Sahib, Alamgir. We spent the whole day there and returned on Sunday night. The situation was under control by then, but the police personnel had asked us to stay inside the houses,” he said.

“The police have not allowed us to open the shop on Monday either, so we preferred staying at home,” he added.

Umesh Kumar, who owns a garment shop and a grocery store at Sua Road said that as his father is diabatic, they left the house on Sunday morning after the tragedy hit the area.

They had shifted to the house of one of their relatives and returned on Monday morning.

“We were in a panic state after the incident, but things are settling down. The tragedy will not fade away from our mind,” he added.

Another local, Manish Kumar, said that he had shifted to his relative’s place in Sherpur area and slept over there. He returned home on Monday. He demanded stern action against the culprits behind the tragedy.

