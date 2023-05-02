Ludhiana: Domestic help decamps with cash, jewellery

A domestic help, who was hired two months ago, allegedly decamped with cash and jewellery from the house of a retired banker in Tagore Nagar.

The banker suspected that Alisha had stolen the box containing ₹ 22,000 in cash and jewellery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The banker had hired the accused, identified as Alisha, to take care of his ailing wife. The Division number 8 police lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated investigation.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Nem Chand Jain, 72, of Tagore Nagar. Jain said that he lives with his wife Rita, who is retired from Punjab Agricultural University. He had hired Alisha for taking care of his wife and daily chores.

The complainant said that his wife used to keep money and jewellery in a metal box. On April 27, he noticed that the box was missing. On the same day, Alisha had left the job claiming that one of his family members had died.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He suspected that Alisha had stolen the box containing ₹22,000 in cash and jewellery.

ASI Naveen Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the family did not get the police verification of the domestic help before employing her. The police lodged an FIR under section 380 of the IPC against the woman. A hunt is on for her arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON