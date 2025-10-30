Retired Chandigarh Police DSP opens fire at AAP leader in Anandpur Sahib, flees

A retired Chandigarh Police DSP allegedly opened fire at an AAP leader from Anandpur Sahib during a wedding at Agampur village in Rupnagar district on Wednesday.

Dilsher Singh Chandel, who retired from service in June last year, fired three shots at the victim, Nitin Nanda, one of which hit him in the head, said police.

He was rushed to the civil hospital in Anandpur Sahib, before being referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where his condition is stated to be serious, as the bullet remains lodged in the head.

A doctor at the Anandpur Sahib civil hospital confirmed there was an entry wound from a bullet on the back of the head, but no exit wound, adding that the patient was conscious and stable before being shifted.

The retired DSP fled immediately after opening fire. Police are carrying out raids to arrest him.

Rupnagar SSP Gulneet Khurana confirmed that a case for attempt to murder had been registered on the statement of Nitin Nanda and his brother Hari Krishan Nanda.

The SSP said Dilsher and Nitin had a longstanding enmity over a property dispute.

In his statement from the hospital, Nitin told police, “I was eating food at the wedding, when someone opened fire at me from behind. I was told that Dilsher Singh fired at me. He should be arrested at the earliest.”

His brother told police that Dilsher had cheated Nitin of ₹1 crore and the matter was in court, alleging that he tried to kill his brother over this.

Rupnagar SP Gurdeep Singh Gosal said, “The retired DSP was accompanied by another individual named Ram Kumar. After firing, both fled the scene. Efforts are underway to nab them. The motive behind the firing will be cleared after the arrests.”

Retired cop no stranger to controversies

The accused, Dilsher Singh Chandel, who joined the Chandigarh Police as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), retired in June 2024 after a career spanning over three decades.

Hailing from Noorpur village in Anandpur Sahib, Dilsher also remained a serviceman (paratrooper) with the Indian Air Force, before switching careers.

During his police tenure, he remained the SHO of key police stations, including Sector 17, Sector 19 and Industrial Area, when he was an inspector. He was also awarded the Administrator’s police medal for distinguished services in 2023.

But he also remained embroiled in controversies. In 2010, he was arrested by the CBI in a corruption case, but the charges were later dropped in absence of evidence. In the same year, he was slapped with ₹10,000 challan over multiple traffic violations by modifying his jeep.

He also allegedly fired some shots in the air during a raid conducted to arrest an accused some years ago, much to the shock of his colleagues.

In 2022, Dilsher had also filed a defamation suit against then Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for the latter’s derogatory comments against the police. The defamation suit was dismissed.

After his retirement, Dilsher became the president of the Retired Police Officers’ Association.