Woman snatches gold chain at Chandigarh’s Sector 33

A woman snatched the gold chain of a retired IPS officer’s wife in Sector 33 on Tuesday.

A woman, aged less than 25, walked up to the victim after lighting from a white car and fled after snatching her gold chain that also had a diamond pendant. (Getty images)

The victim, Chander Kanta, wife of retired IPS officer HS Virk, told the police that she was returning home from Terraced Garden, Sector 33, around 6.40 pm after a walk.

On the way, a woman, aged less than 25, walked up to her after lighting from a white car and fled after snatching her gold chain that also had a diamond pendant.

Police have registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-34 police station. They are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace and nab the accused.

