Ludhiana triple murder cracked, accused arrested from Phillaur

Jalandhar

Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted around Phillaur and the accused was arrested and two stolen motorcycles. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fifteen days after a retired assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, his wife and son were bludgeoned to death in their house at Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal in Ludhiana, the Jalandhar rural police have arrested the accused from Phillaur on Sunday.

Phillaur is situated on border of Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts.

The arrested accused has been identified as Prem Chand, alias Mithun, (25), a resident of Awankha village of Dinanagar tehsil in Gurdaspur district, said the police.

Jalandhar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the accused committed the crime with a motive of robbery.

Retired assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, 65, his wife Paramjeet Kaur, 60, and son Gurwinder Singh, alias Pali Grewal, 30, were found dead in their house in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal area on May 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The accused confessed that the sole purpose of the murder was robbery. During preliminary interrogation, it came to fore that the accused attacked the trio with a sharp-edged iron rod when they were asleep,” the SSP said.

After committing the murder, the accused decamped with three licenced weapons, including two .32 bore revolvers and a .12 bore rifle, cash and jewellery from the house.

The SSP said acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted around Phillaur and the accused was arrested and two stolen motorcycles.

“We have informed the Ludhiana police about the arrest and they will take him into their custody for further investigation,” Bhullar said.

The accused, a habitual criminal, had earlier bludgeoned a woman to death in Dinanagar, said the SSP. “The accused revealed that after killing the woman, he disposed of the body in the gutter. The police station concerned has also been informed about it,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On May 30, the accused barged into a house at Talwandi Kalan village in Ladhowal area where he killed a dog after he failed to commit a robbery, the SSP said.

A police official said the accused was putting up at his sister’s secluded house in Phillaur where he used to take shelter after committing the crime.

“Since Ludhiana and Noorpur Bet area are closer to Philaur, it was easy for the accused to take shelter there,” the official said.