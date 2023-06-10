Chandigarh: Former cop Neeraj discusses ‘dark side’ of cricket in

Police officer Neeraj Kumar (retd), who recently hit the headlines for his book “A Cop in Cricket”, highlighting the dark side of cricket in India, was in the city on Friday on an invitation of the Novel Bunch at the IT Park here.

Neeraj Kumar (right) in conversation with Dr HK Bali at IT Park in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sant AroraHT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Delhi commissioner of police and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief of anti-corruption, spoke at length about his experiences working with the BCCI during an interaction with another cricket enthusiast and cardiologist Dr HK Bali.

“I have seen the working of BCCI inside out whose officials have least interest in cricket and being an avid cricket fan myself, I have tried to expose the sheer apathy towards the sportsmen, the spectators, and the game which pained me,” said Neeraj, who served in the BCCI’s anti-corruption unit from June 2015 to May 2018.

“Betting is just a tip of the iceberg, but the malady goes deep down with the funds being misappropriated at the level of state cricket associations, and nepotism in selection of young players, etc,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through the book which was released a few months ago, Neeraj exposed the dark side of cricket that affected the cricket administration.