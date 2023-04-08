Panchkula: Retd banker clicks on link to update PAN, loses 8.27 lakh

Clicking on a link for updating PAN card details proved costly for a retired banker, who lost ₹8.27 lakh to online swindlers.

Acting on his complaint, Panchkula police on Friday registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 12.

In his complaint, Jawahar Lal Bagari, 63, who retired from the post of chief manager, SBI, said on January 27, he received a text message, informing that his SBI bank account had been closed, as his PAN card details were not updated. The text message included a link to update the details.

Unsuspecting, Bagari, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, clicked on the link that took him to the SBI Yono App. When he was asked to share his PAN card details, Bagari got suspicious and immediately closed the app.

Soon after, he received a phone call from someone identifying himself as an employee of SBI. He alerted him about money being withdrawn from his account.

Bagari said he asked the caller to put the transactions on hold, as he had not authorised them. But by then, through three transactions, ₹8.27 lakh were fraudulently withdrawn from his account.

Acting on his complaint, police on Friday registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 12.