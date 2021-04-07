Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Retired teacher held for raping 19-year-old student in Hisar
A 61-year-old retired government schoolteacher was arrested for raping a 19-year-old girl student for five years at a village in Hisar district, police said on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 04:32 PM IST
The 61-year-old retired government school teacher was arrested in Hisar on Tuesday following the complaint of his 19-year-old student. (Representative image)

In her complaint, the victim said her former teacher, who had retired in 2018, had been assaulting her sexually for the past five years.

“Recently, he abducted and raped me. He threatened me with dire consequences if I told anyone about the incident,” she said.

Hansi police spokesman Subhash Chander said the retired teacher was arrested on Tuesday.

A case was registered against him under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act, the spokesman added.

