Revenue officials protest in Sangrur, Malerkotla; seek cancellation of FIR against patwari
chandigarh news

Revenue officials protest in Sangrur, Malerkotla; seek cancellation of FIR against patwari

A day after Vigilance Bureau nabbed a patwari for taking a bribe, district president of Revenue Patwar Union, kanungos and patwaris of Sangrur and Malerkotla staged a protest and sought cancellation of FIR
The district president of the Revenue Patwar Union, kanungos and patwaris of Sangrur and Malerkotla districts went on an indefinite strike and boycotted work on Wednesday seeking cancellation of FIR against a patwari, who was held for taking bribe. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Apr 27, 2022 08:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

A day after the Vigilance Bureau nabbed a patwari for taking a bribe, the district president of the Revenue Patwar Union, kanungos and patwaris of Sangrur and Malerkotla districts have locked horns with the state government seeking cancellation of the FIR. They went on an indefinite strike and boycotted work in Sangrur and Malerkotla districts on Wednesday. They staged a protest outside the vigilance office in Sangrur.

The Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested patwari Didar Singh, also district president of patwari union, and nambardar Talwinder Singh for taking 10,000 bribe for mutation of property in Malerkotla district. The action came after Amarjeet Singh of Salar village lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption action line on March 25.

Sangrur DSP, Vigilance, Satnam Singh said, “We have sufficient evidence against the patwari and all the evidence establishes his involvement in the incident.”

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “We have sent their demand to the state government and request to do the needful as per the law.”

