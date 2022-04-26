Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Reviving beat boxes, drugs top priorities, says new Panchkula commissioner of police
chandigarh news

Reviving beat boxes, drugs top priorities, says new Panchkula commissioner of police

Describing the beat box system as the basic bedrock of policing, the new Panchkula commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi said he will certainly work on reviving it,
Newly-appointed commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi addressing the media. (Sant Arora /HT)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula

Newly-appointed commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi, on the first day of taking charge, listed revival of the beat-box systems, traffic control and busting nexus of drug peddlers as top priorities.

Describing the beat box system as the basic bedrock of policing, the police chief said that he will certainly work on reviving it, adding, “I will look into the beat system in Panchkula, whether it is working or not. And if it is working, then how efficient it is. It is very important, not only to contact citizens but to keep a tab on crime,” CP said.

Speaking about, Crime Criminals Tracking and Networking System (CCTNS) software, a concept of community liaison groups for every police station, he said, “Panchkula police will have liaison groups, including resident welfare associations to understand what their problems are being faced in particular areas.”

On other top priorities, he highlighted said drugs, traffic arrangement, crime against women, cyber offences.

RELATED STORIES

“The focus will be on controlling drug menace and breaking the backbone by catching the big fishes,” the police chief said.

He said specialised teams will be formed to tackle cybercrime, adding, “Every policeman cannot investigate a cyber case, so special teams will be there. My focus will be to empower those teams.”

In Panchkula, 300 positions of the 1,350 total are lying vacant at the level of head constables and constables

Speaking of the same, Qureshi said, “The challenge lies in how effectively we use resources as in many places with enough manpower, efficiency is still lacking.”

He added that the force is expecting new recruits with the completion of the latest batch of training.

A former secretary renewable energy department and IG of India Reserve Battalion in Gurgaon, Qureshi has also served as commissioner of police in Faridabad. The officer has a PhD in criminology from the University of Cincinnati.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanbir Dhaliwal

Tanbir Dhaliwal is a correspondent at Chandigarh. She covers health and business.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP