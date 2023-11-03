close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rewari: 5 get 10-year jail for firing at showroom

Rewari: 5 get 10-year jail for firing at showroom

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 03, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Those convicted have been identified as Sandeep alias Sunny, Anil Gujjar, Sonu Kasana, Sumit Chukan and Ravinder aka Golu. Additional sessions judge Sushil Kumar Garg also awarded them a fine of ₹77,000.

A local court in Rewari awarded 10-year jail to five persons for firing at a showroom and demanding 50 crore ransom in May last year.

Those convicted have been identified as Sandeep alias Sunny, Anil Gujjar, Sonu Kasana, Sumit Chukan and Ravinder aka Golu. Additional sessions judge Sushil Kumar Garg also awarded them a fine of 77,000.

One accused, Ranjit, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The case date backs to May 24 last year when three bike-borne assailants had entered the showroom of Rahul Batra in Rewari’s Bawal and demanded a ransom of 50 crore. “When he refused to pay, the assailants fired shots at him,” a police spokesperson added.

