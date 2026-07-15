Rift in Punjab unit: Rahul steps in, Congress top brass reviews Baghel’s report

With the Punjab Congress factional feud showing no signs of easing, the party high command has stepped in once again, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reviewing the situation in the state. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

According to party leaders privy to the development, Rahul, Kharge and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal met in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the issue of infighting in the Punjab unit figuring prominently in their discussions.

The meeting, which lasted over two hours, focused on the feedback submitted by AICC general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel after his recent consultations with state leaders.

Baghel, who returned to Delhi after spending nearly a week in Punjab trying to broker peace between rival camps, has been called to brief Gandhi and Kharge on Wednesday.

The leader, who didn’t wish to be quoted, said the top leadership is expected to decide its next course of action after reviewing Baghel’s report, amid concerns that the prolonged leadership tussle could derail the party’s preparations for the assembly polls.

During his visit, Baghel separately met leaders aligned with Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, but failed to secure a breakthrough in the leadership standoff.

A day before the meeting, Baghel sought to reinforce the central leadership’s message by declaring Rahul Gandhi the Congress’ “only face” in Punjab.

“There are no ifs and buts in the minds of the people of Punjab. Just as they did in the Lok Sabha elections, the voters of Punjab are placing their trust in Rahul Gandhi for the assembly elections. The Congress Party has only one face in Punjab, and that is Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji,” Baghel said in a post on X.

Party insiders said the statement is an attempt to end the competing leadership claims and signal that the Congress may contest the 2027 elections without projecting a chief ministerial face.

The latest turmoil began after the Congress announced its election-related committees for Punjab on July 1. While Channi was appointed chairman of the campaign committee and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was made chairman of the core committee, the high command retained Warring as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president and Partap Singh Bajwa as the Congress Legislature Party leader.

The decision to continue with Warring triggered opposition among a section of senior leaders led by Channi and Randhawa. They repeatedly raised concerns over Warring’s leadership and sought his removal, arguing that a change at the top is necessary to unite the party before the polls.

Baghel, during his Punjab visit, made it clear that the high command’s decision on the state leadership would not be changed under pressure. At one point, he described organisational appointments as “not a child’s play”, signalling the central leadership’s reluctance to revisit the decision.

Despite several rounds of consultations, the Channi-Randhawa camp stuck to its position, leaving Baghel’s peace mission inconclusive.

With the assembly elections months away, the high command faces the task of enforcing a united command structure while balancing the power centres within the state unit.

“All eyes are now on Rahul Gandhi, whose intervention is expected to determine the next course of action,” a senior Punjab Congress leader said, requesting anonymity.