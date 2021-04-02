Rift within BJP widens as Jai Ram fires salvo at Mandi MLA Anil Sharma

Firing a salvo at the party’s Mandi legislator Anil Sharma, Himachal chief minister criticised his colleague and former power minister for not campaigning for the saffron party ahead of the municipal corporation elections .

“Elections are underway and it is everybody’s duty to seek votes for the party’s candidates. He ( Sharma) should have joined the campaign,” said Thakur.

Shrama had joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections but was forced to give up his Cabinet berth after the Congress made his son Ashray, the Congress nominee for the Lok Sabha elections . BJP did not include Sharma in any of the poll panels constituted for the elections to Mandi MC. “ I learnt that he (Sharma ) is holding group meetings. God knows for what are the meetings are being convened when the party workers are out in the field,” the CM said.

Reiterating that nobody was above the party. Thakur said, “The party had allocated a ticket to Sharma in the assembly elections. I was campaigning in remote villages at the time yet I was told to remain present for his nomination. I followed party directives and did my best to help him during the elections. However, for him his family is always comes first.”

Striking an emotional cord with the Mandi electorate, he said, “Elections to the municipal corporation are prestigious not just for me but for the entire district. After all, it is after 70 years that the state has had a CM from Mandi. If you think Jai Ram is resident of Mandi then all of us have to make concerted efforts to ensure the party’s victory in the elections.”

Making a fervent appeal to voters, Thakur said, “Congress is misleading people by saying taxes will be levied if rural areas are merged into the corporation. No taxes will be imposed in rural areas.”