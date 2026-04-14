Right to service: Haryana lends its auto-appeal system to UT

In yet another move that will ensure time-bound delivery of services to Chandigarh residents, the Haryana Right to Service Commission has lent its auto-appeal system (AAS) to the UT administration.

In Chandigarh, over 700 services are covered under the Act. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect has been signed between the Haryana Right to Service Commission and the Chandigarh administration.

Under the Right to Service Act, states and UTs are duty-bound to deliver services, such as issuance of various certificates and licences, within a certain time frame. In Chandigarh, over 700 services are covered under the Act.

Haryana’s auto-appeal technology automatically escalates appeals to higher authorities if services are not delivered within the stipulated time frame. This makes the service delivery system more responsive and citizen-centric, a spokesperson of the Haryana Right to Service Commission said.

As per the agreement, the ownership of the said system will remain entirely with the Haryana Right to Service Commission but in the spirit of cooperative federalism, it will be provided to the Chandigarh administration free of cost. If required, Haryana will provide technical guidance and consultation. However, any financial or operational responsibility related to its implementation will not be borne by the commission. The MoU will remain effective for a period of five years and may be extended with mutual consent. In case of any dispute, it will be resolved through mutual consultation, and if required, will fall under the jurisdiction of courts in Chandigarh/Panchkula.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

chandigarh administration See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON