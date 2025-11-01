Rigzin Spalgon to assist justice BS Chauhan in judicial probe into Leh violence

The Union ministry of home affairs, department of Jammu, Kashmir & and Ladakh, on Friday issued an official communication to include Rigzin Spalgon, additional secretary in the administration of Union territory of Ladakh, to assist Justice Dr BS Chauhan, a former Supreme Court judge, in his capacity as joint secretary for conducting the judicial inquiry into the incident of violence that occurred in Leh on September 24. The Union ministry of home affairs, department of Jammu, Kashmir & and Ladakh, on Friday issued an official communication to include Rigzin Spalgon, additional secretary in the administration of Union territory of Ladakh to the probe panel. (File)

The violence over statehood and Sixth Schedule had left four people, including a former soldier dead, and nearly 100 injured.

“The inclusion of Spalgon in the judicial inquiry follows the representation made by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) seeking the participation of a local member along with Mohan Singh Parihar, a retired district & session judge and Tushar Anand, an IAS cadre officer, as administrative secretary in the inquiry committee,” said an official spokesperson.

The decision underscores the central government’s commitment to ensuring a transparent, impartial and comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation and the unfortunate death of four individuals, he added.

The judicial panel has also issued a formal notification inviting people across Ladakh to share evidence and information related to the incident. The panel has provided 30 days for citizens to record their statements, submit documents, or other evidences pertaining to the violence, said co-convenor of Leh Apex Body and former minister Chering Dorjey Lakrook.

The locals can depose before the panel and submit their statements and evidences related to the Leh violence, former minister Dorjey said.

Dorjey further added said several social and religious organisations possess video footage and other credible evidence pertaining to the incident, which will be submitted.

He expressed confidence that the probe, headed by former Supreme Court judge, would be carried out in a transparent and impartial manner to restore the faith of the people of Ladakh.

He also informed that the next round of talks with the MHA will take place soon. “Following our meeting with the MHA officials, we had to prepare some documents containing our demands. We will be submitting them in the next three to four days,” Dorjey added.

On October 22, the talks between the Ladakh leaders and the MHA remained inconclusive.

Besides statehood and Sixth Schedule, the Ladakhi leaders have also demanded unconditional release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and around 20-25 other detenues.

Wangchuk has been lodged in Jodhpur central jail under NSA.

Three members, each from the LAB and the KDA, besides two chief executive councillors of Leh and Kargil hill councils, Ladakh MP and a lawyer represented Ladakh during the meeting.

It was the first meeting between the two parties after the September 24 violence in Leh.