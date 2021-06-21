The price of diesel shooting up to over ₹90 per litre in Punjab has made vegetables costlier and also impacted their supply.

“The increasing price of fuel has hit farmers hard. Earlier only those who travelled from far away were affected but now even local farmers, who drive their produce into Chandigarh from nearby villages, are charging more. The supply of vegetables coming into the mandis has also started to dwindle,” said Satbir Singh, mandi supervisor with Punjab Mandi Board.

Singh said a rise in the prices of vegetables like potatoes and tomatoes can be attributed to large distances, however it was concerning that even prices of bottle gourd and pumpkin were increasing.

“Farmers are using nets to safeguard summer vegetables from rain. They are adding the cost of using this technique to the vegetables’ price,” he said.

Rising fuel rates in Punjab push vegetable prices up in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, with the administration lifting the Sunday lockdown, the apni mandi at Sector 34 opened after over a month. Other apni mandis are also recording a rise in footfall as Covid cases continue to decline.

As per mandi officials, the Sector 34 mandi on Sunday used to get most customers and the decision to reopen it will help farmers as well as people.

“Earlier mandis would be closed by 5pm but now the timing has been extended to 7pm, which is helpful for people preferring to step out in the evening due to heat or day work hours,” said an official.