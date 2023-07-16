(Too hot!) Inflated prices take the spice out of kitchen

: After vegetables, the rising prices of spices have burnt a hole in the pockets of residents, with rates of basic items such as cumin seeds witnessing a 33% hike.

Cumin, a commonly used spice, has seen a sharp increase in price. It is currently priced at ₹ 800 per kilogram compared to around ₹ 600 per kilogram just a month ago. (Manish/HT)

Over the past 15 to 20 days, there has been a continuous increase in the prices of spices. Kashmiri chilli, which was previously sold at around ₹500 per kilogram is now being sold around ₹800 per kilogram.

The price of fennel, which was previously priced at ₹180 per kilogram, has risen to ₹320 per kilogram. Ajwain, another popular spice, is now being sold at ₹225 per kilogram, up from ₹160. Melon seeds, which were priced at ₹275 per kilogram, now demand a hefty ₹820 per kilogram, a three-time rise.

SK Sharma, a spice wholesaler trader based in Meena Bazar, said, “The increase in spice prices can be attributed to a combination of factors. The ongoing monsoon season has negatively impacted crop yields, leading to reduced sowing and production. This has resulted in a supply-demand imbalance in the spice market, catching consumers off guard and straining their budgets.”

It’s not just spices that are affected, the prices of mustard oil have also seen an increase of ₹10-15. Mustard oil, previously priced at ₹128, is now available at ₹138 per bottle. Refined oil, a widely used cooking ingredient, has experienced a jump in price from ₹92 to ₹120 per bottle.

Bandana Kumari, a 29-year-old homemaker shopping for her kitchen essentials in Meena Bazar, said, “Running a kitchen has never been this challenging before. The prices of every essential item, including vegetables, fruits, cooking oil, and spices, have skyrocketed, making it increasingly difficult for the average salaried employee.”

