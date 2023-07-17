Thieves strike at two houses in Mohali

Theft incidents continue unabated in the city, with more cases being registered in the last 48 hours.

Thieves struck at two houses in Mohali. (HT File)

In the first incident, a thief struck at the house in Sector 3-A on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and decamped with mobile phones and laptop.

Sharing details, house owner Kiran Suri said she heard someone break into the house around 1 am and informed the police immediately. However, the thief had managed to escape by the time the teams arrived. The incident has been captured in the CCTV cameras

Thieves, meanwhile, also decamped with two tyres from a car parked outside a house in Sector 70. Sunil Kumar, who is assistant director in BBMB and lives on the second floor of the house, said the two thieves, who were also caught in a CCTV camera, had arrived at the spot in a black-coloured car.

Both the incidents occurred under the jurisdiction of the Mataur police station. Investigating officer Lakhvinder Singh said both the cases were being investigated and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

