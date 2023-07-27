Chandigarh: Sukhna water level reaches danger mark, floodgate opened

Following 28.2 mm rain the city on Wednesday, the water level in Sukhna Lake once again rose to the danger mark, prompting the UT engineering department to open one of the three floodgates.

The floodgate was closed around 3.30 pm as the water level dropped by one feet. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official said the floodgate was opened around 5 am after the water level reached near 1162.50 feet, almost near the danger mark of 1163 feet. It was closed around 3.30 pm as the water level dropped by one feet.

Earlier on July 9, due to the heavy rain in the region, the engineering department had to open two of the lake’s three floodgates after the water level crossed the danger mark, causing the lake to overflow for the first time in the city’s history.

The department has deployed personnel at the regulator end on a 24x7 basis to monitor the water level of the lake.

A control room has been established to monitor discharge from the lake and coordinate with the deputy commissioners of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for proper communication during the opening of floodgates, as Sukhna Choe carries excess water of the lake to Ghaggar river.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, floodgates were opened six times until September 26, 2022.

Brace for rain, thunderstorms for three days

The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain for next three to four days due to a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) and active monsoon.

According to Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning were expected during this period. Certain places may receive intense showers, while the rest of the region will experience overcast skies.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature decreased slightly from 32°C on Tuesday to 31.6°C on Wednesday, two degrees below normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 27°C to 28.2°C, three degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 33°C, and the minimum temperature between 25°C and 26°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}