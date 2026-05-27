Rival gang attack inside Ludhiana central jail leaves inmate critically injured

An old rivalry between inmates turned violent inside Ludhiana Central Jail after a prisoner lodged in a drug peddling case was allegedly attacked and stabbed on Monday.

According to jail officials, Manroj had been lodged in the central jail nearly 20 days ago in connection with a drug trafficking case. (HT File)

The injured inmate, identified as Manroj of Samrala, sustained serious injuries to his chest and head after being assaulted with sharp-edged weapons inside the jail premises. He was initially taken to the jail hospital and later shifted to Ludhiana Civil Hospital. Owing to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the incident, jail authorities wrote to Division No. 7 police station seeking registration of an FIR against five inmates — Mohanmeet Singh, Harkaran Singh, Gurtej Singh, Shubham Mishra and Tajinder Singh.

According to jail officials, Manroj had been lodged in the central jail nearly 20 days ago in connection with a drug trafficking case. On Monday afternoon, he reportedly approached senior jail officials requesting that his barrack be changed, claiming that his rivals were staying in the same ward and he feared for his safety.

Officials said the administration acted immediately and shifted him to another ward. However, within hours, the rival inmates allegedly gathered from separate barracks and launched the attack.

Deputy superintendent at Ludhiana Central Jail, Balbir Singh, said that Manroj was first treated at the jail dispensary before being rushed to hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “He had specifically informed us about the threat perception and requested a ward change, which was done promptly. Despite that, the accused inmates managed to assemble and attacked him in the evening,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He had specifically informed us about the threat perception and requested a ward change, which was done promptly. Despite that, the accused inmates managed to assemble and attacked him in the evening,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He added that preliminary investigation revealed both the victim and the accused inmates belonged to the Samrala area and shared an old rivalry dating back to the time before they were lodged in jail.