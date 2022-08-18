Road accidents snuff out lives of four Ludhiana residents

In a worrying statistic, as many as four people lost their lives in different road accidents across the city on Monday.

In the first case, a 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car near Thakkarwal village on Pakhowal road. The victim, identified as Suklhdev Singh, succumbed to his injuries at the Deep Hospital during treatment.

The victim’s father, in his complaint, alleged that a Maruti Suzuki Swift car driven by Sukhman Singh of Ludhiana rammed into his son’s motorcycle while trying to overtake him from the wrong side.

In another road mishap, a tipper trolley hit a 35-year-old woman at Rahon road, killing her on the spot. The victim was identified as Sushila Devi of Rahon Road.

Her brother, Sunny, in the police complaint, said he saw the rashly-driven tipper ram into his sister as he was returning home from work. The complainant said he could not see the driver, who fled from the spot.

Police, on being informed, impounded the vehicle, but are yet to arrest the accused driver.

In the third accident case, a 30-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a truck causing fatal injuries near Evergreen Palace, Chandigarh road. The victim, Manpreet Singh, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The driver, meanwhile, did not stop the truck and fled. Police have booked an unidentified truck driver following the complaint of Gurmel Singh, the deceased’s father and a resident of Laton Dana village.

Gurmel, in his complaint, said that he and his son were riding separate bikes when the unidentified truck driver hit his son, grievously injuring him.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man died in an accident near Dhanansu cycle valley. The victim, Raj Kumar of Focal Point was carrying a few iron rods in his truck which broke down in the middle of the road.

As he was repairing the truck while lying under the vehicle, another heavy truck hit his vehicle from the rear end, following which he was crushed under it. The accused, Rohit Kumar of Ropar, is yet to be arrested.

