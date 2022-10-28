Road accidents snuff out two lives in Mohali

Two road accidents claimed as many lives over the past 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

In the first mishap, a 29-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles at Toganpur T-point police said on Thursday. The deceased, Poonam Rani, was a resident of Dappar village, Mohali. Her husband, Kuldeep Singh, also sustained injuries. Apart from her husband, Rani leaves behind two daughters, aged seven and eight.

In his complaint to the police, Kuldeep said he and his wife were headed to Samgauli village around 9.45 am on Thursday, when a speeding motorcycle rammed into their two-wheeler at the Toganpur T-point.

The impact of the collision caused them to fall on the road that left Poonam with severe head injuries. Meanwhile the other motorcyclist fled the scene.

Passers-by called an ambulance that rushed the husband-wife duo to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors referred them to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. But Poonam succumbed to her injuries.

Police have booked the unidentified motorcyclist under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have the motorcycle’s registration number and the search for its driver is on,” said police.

In another accident, a tractor trolley that went out of control after being hit by a canter truck claimed the life of a 47-year-old woman riding a motorcycle in front of Amayra City Centre on Kurali Road.

Police said the deceased, Lakshmi Devi, lived in Bhukhri village, Kharar. She was travelling on a motorcycle with her son when the two-wheeler was hit by the tractor trolley in the freak mishap.

Devi and her son Pardeep Kumar, 24, were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, but Devi was declared brought dead. Pardeep is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The canter driver was booked under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC on Pardeep’s statement.

Pardeep alleged that the canter driver was driving under the influence of alcohol and fled after leaving his vehicle on the spot. Police have impounded the canter and launched a search to nab him.

Man run over by train in Kharar

A 30-year-old man was run over by a train while trying to cross the railway tracks near Badali Road in Kharar on Wednesday night.

Assistant sub-inspector Sugriv Kumar of Government Railway Police said they received information about the accident from the train driver, following which they rushed to the spot.

The relatives of the man identified him as Kulwinder Singh, resident of Babnara village, which falls under Morinda, Rupnagar district. The body was later handed over to the family. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

