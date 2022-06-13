Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Road carpeting work kicks off in Ludhiana’s Ward No 89
Road carpeting work kicks off in Ludhiana’s Ward No 89

The carpeting work of the roads in Janakpuri and Laxmipuri areas, both under Ward Number 89, was on Sunday inaugurated by the North Constituency member of legislative assembly Madan Lal Bagga
MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurated the road carpeting in Ludhiana’s Ward No 89. (HT File (Representative image))
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Bagga was accompanied by senior officials of the municipal corporation (MC) Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said the roads in the area were in dilapidated condition and carpeting will offer immense relief to the residents and businessmen running their establishment in the area.

The cost of the road project is estimated to be 75 lakh.

