Road connectivity restored in Rajouri, Poonch & Reasi: BRO

In the wake of incessant rainfall that triggered multiple landslides across the border districts of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under Project Sampark, launched a swift and coordinated response to restore disrupted road connectivity and ensure uninterrupted movement of security forces and essential services.

The unrelenting rains caused heavy damage to road infrastructure and equipment deployed by the teams of contractors working on Rajouri-Thanamandi road and NH 144 site location in Poonch and other locations. (HT Photo)

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The heavy downpour during July 19 to 24 led to numerous landslides at several locations, blocking key roads and affecting normal movement in the region. “BRO has mobilised its men, heavy machinery and equipment to undertake round-the-clock road clearance operations despite adverse weather conditions and challenging terrain,” said a defence spokesperson.

The heavy downpour resulted in landslides on important roads, including the Rajouri-Poonch NH-144A. The roads leading from Reasi to Mahore, Rajouri to Budhal, and further from Budhal to Mahore and Gul experienced multiple landslides.

“One diversion created at Badora nallah was also washed away in heavy flow of water. The monsoon preparedness ensured quick deployment of resources at already identified critical locations. The various arteries in forward locations were also immediately restored to ensure timely movement of security forces,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} At Baodra nallah, based on past experience, a 200 feet Bailey Bridge has already been launched allowing smooth movement of traffic, thereby, devoiding cutting off the areas of Mahore from Rajouri and Budhal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Baodra nallah, based on past experience, a 200 feet Bailey Bridge has already been launched allowing smooth movement of traffic, thereby, devoiding cutting off the areas of Mahore from Rajouri and Budhal. {{/usCountry}}

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The unrelenting rains caused heavy damage to road infrastructure and equipment deployed by the teams of contractors working on Rajouri-Thanamandi road and NH 144 site location in Poonch and other locations.